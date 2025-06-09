Jasper ready to honor past and present Published 9:45 am Monday, June 9, 2025

Jasper Johnson has played in all-star showcase games across the country since his Overtime Elite season ended and even spent a week in California training with some of the nation’s elite high school and college players, including Duke’s Cooper Flagg.

Johnson is now on campus at Kentucky starting to prepare for his freshman season under coach Mark Pope. However, he recently held a free meet-and-greet with Kentucky fans at Playa Bowl in Lexington.

“It was really, really good,” Johnson said. “Got to meet a lot of fans and signing autographs for some people was really cool. There are a lot of good people in the city who have supported me and people also came from other places.

“Knowing how big this fanbase is and how much these people really care about us each and every day is amazing.”

Johnson said he would “definitely” like to do other events like that when time permits.

“I feel it is always good to go out and meet people. Networking but also hearing people’s different stories is cool,” the 6-4 guard said. “Some people were fans of my father (former UK all-SEC defensive lineman Dennis Johnson) and were telling me stories about him, so that’s always good, too.”

Jasper Johnson also continues to appreciate the lessons he learned from his late grandfather, Alvis Johnson. He has a tattoo on his calf honoring Alvis Johnson, the long-time football and track coach at Harrodsburg High School as well as the school’s athletics director.

“My grandfather always told me to play and fear nobody,” Jasper Johnson. “He was one of the people who really introduced me to sports. He coached my dad and uncle and a lot of great athletes at Harrodsburg. Every time I go back (to Harrodsburg) everybody’s telling me how great he was as a person and a coach.

“I know he’s living through me and watching me. He’s in the back of my mind every time I go on the court. My grandfather was a great man and he left a great legacy.”