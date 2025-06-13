Quotes of the Week Published 8:38 am Friday, June 13, 2025

This is the most meaningful basketball I’ve played in my career. From how the organization has made me feel — the front office, and my teammates and playing with Ant (Anthony Edwards) as our leader. I love it. There’s a lot to be excited about. I haven’t really thought about (the player option) but having the ability to compete for a championship is everything I can ask for at this point in my career,” former UK star Julius Randle after his first season with Minnesota ended with Western Conference Finals loss.

“He wasn’t expected to be the first, second, or third best player on that roster a year ago today when we knew what Kentucky’s roster would look like, but he did become that. He was their leading scorer, had more 20-point games than anyone, hit a couple of game-winning shots, and now he gets to come back again and be projected to be the best and most important player,” CBS Sports analyst Matt Norlander on UK senior Otega Oweh.

“We’d like to preserve these games. That’s one of the problems we’re encountering right now. We’ve seen that. I’ve heard that. We’ve even had discussions with our ADs who are thinking maybe I shouldn’t play this game,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey on keeping traditional non-conference football rivalry games.