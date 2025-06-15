Dragons win three of four in scrimmages at Whitley County Published 12:51 pm Sunday, June 15, 2025

With a roster decimated by graduation losses the previous two years, the Harlan Green Dragons started over last season and, as expected, suffered through a rebuilding season. With four freshmen starting, the Dragons posted a 5-25 record but showed signs of improvement as the season progressed.

The Dragons are a year older heading into the 2025-2026 season with a year of varsity experience. They are showing signs of that improvement in their summer scrimmages this month.

Harlan finished 3-1 this week in the Whitley County Team Camp. The Dragons defeated Jellico, Tenn., 70-46 and Boyle County 50-39 on Monday. They beats Halls, Tenn., 45-39 and lost to Campbell County, Tenn., 47-37 on Tuesday.

The Dragons suffered a pair of losses Wednesday at Clay County, falling to Hazard and the host Tigers.

Harlan returns to action Thursday and Friday in a team camp at South Laurel.

Harlan dropped three of four games Thursday and Friday at the South Laurel Team Camp. The Dragons led early before Whitley Red rallied to win 35-29. The Dragons also fell to South Laurel by a final of 61-45. Harlan split two games at South on Thursday, defeating Berea before falling 61-43 to Whitley Black. The Dragons are 6-6 on the summer and return to action Monday through Wednesday at UVA-Wise.