HC girls split a pair of summer scrimmages at Bell County Published 12:54 pm Sunday, June 15, 2025

For a still young Harlan County team, the summer of 2025 has been a mixture of good and bad. The Lady Bears showed both sides Friday at Bell County, racing to a 15-2 lead in their opening scrimmage on the way to a 64-49 win over Barbourville before their offense disappeared once again in the nightcap with a 55-30 loss to Bell County.

Sophomore guard Jaylee Cochran scored 19 in the win over the Lady Tigers. Kylee Runions and Reagan Clem added nine and eight points, respectively. Whitney Noe and Kenadee Sturgill each scored six, followed by Jaycee Simpson with five, Natalie Moore with three and Lacey Robinson, Taylynn Napier, Reagan Landa and Brooklyn Burke with two each.

Noe scored 10 against Bell County. Runions tossed in seven. Landa added five. Simpson scored four. Robinson and Clem each added two.

Harlan County improved to 8-0 in junior varsity action with a 34-23 win over Bell County. Napier and Shasta Brackett each scored 10 for the Lady Bears. Vanessa Griffith chipped in with eight. Kelsie Middleton scored three. Moore added two.

———

Harlan County suffered a pair of varsity losses Thursday at Knox Central, falling 47-39 to Pineville and 43-27 to Knox Central.

Eighth-grade guard Taylynn Napier scored 10 to lead the Lady Bears against Pienville. Jaycee Simpson scored seven. Kenadee Sturgill and Kylee Runions added six each. Raegan Landa and Reagan Clem each scored four. Jaylee Cochran added two.

Napier scored 12 and Runions added 11 to lead Harlan County (3-6). Cochran tossed in eight points. Clem scored five. Simpson added four. Whitney Noe scored two.

———

Harlan County improved to 7-0 in junior varsity action with a 43-27 win over Knox Central.

Napier poured in 18 to lead HCHS. Vanessa Griffith and Landa added seven and six points, respectively. Natalie Moore and Kelsie Middleton each scored four. Sturgill and Shasta Brackett each scored two.