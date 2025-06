Lady Dragons lose twice at Bell Published 1:00 pm Sunday, June 15, 2025

The Harlan Lady Dragons dropped a pair of summer scrimmages Friday at Bell County, falling 58-35 to Bell County and 44-38 to Barbourville.

Senior guard Cheyenne Rhymer scored 15 points and senior forward Raegan Goodman added nine in the Bell game. JaLynn Pennington tossed in four points, followed by Clarissa Yost with three and Whitley Teague and Torri Sundy with two each.