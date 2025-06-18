Substation fire causes power outage Published 4:19 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

A large section of the city of Harlan was without electricity, beginning at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday as a result of an electrical substation malfunction which resulted in fire.

Harlan County Emergency Management Director Stephen Lewis provided the few available details shortly after the power went out and the fire was extinguished.

“They had a transformer fire here at the substation,” Lewis said. “K.U. (Kentucky Utilities) is on the scene now evaluating.”

Lewis added crews were working to restore power to all customers impacted by the event.

“They’ve rerouted power to other substations as best they can and have gotten some power restored to some people.”

Lewis said the K.U. crews were working to correct the problem.

“I think they plan here now is to try to isolate that transformer and see if they can get power restored,” Lewis said.

There were no injuries reported due to the incident.

The Harlan City Fire Department, The Sunshine Fire Department, Harlan County Emergency Management, and Kentucky Utilities responded to the scene.

Electric service was restored to nearly all Harlan County customers by 3 p.m. according to the Kentucky Utilities website.