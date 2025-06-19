Black Bears post another sweep in summer action at Clay County Published 10:42 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

By John Henson

Sports Writer

MANCHESTER — A second trip to Clay County ended with the same result as two days earlier for the Harlan County Black Bears, who left with three blowout victories Wednesday.

The Harlan County varsity raced to a 20-2 lead and coasted to an 80-36 rout of Shelby Valley.

Junior guard Trent Cole scored 29 points and senior guard Reggie Cottrell added 16 as the Bears improved to 10-3 on the summer. Landon Brock chipped in with 11 points, followed by Kaden Jones with nine, Brennan Blevins with eight, Bryson Bryant with five and Tucker Curtis with two.

Harlan County rolled to a 72-23 win over Shelby Valley in a freshman game. Eighth-grade forward Carson Sanders scored 18 points to lead the Bears, followed by Hunter Fuson with 14, and Hudson Faulkner and Rydge Lewis with 12 each. Trey Creech scored eight. Blake Johnson and Easton Engle added five and three points, respectively.

Harlan County opened with a 24-2 run in junior varsity action on the way to a 71-28 rout of Letcher Central.

Sophomore guard Hayden Grace poured in 41 points to lead the Bears. Bryson Bryant and Rydge Lewis each scored eight. Hunter Fuson and Trey Creech each scored four. Easton Engle, Tucker Curtis and Carson Sanders added two each.

Harlan County will close its summer schedule Friday and Saturday at Lexington Catholic High School.