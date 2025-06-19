Dragons close summer slate with three days at UVA-Wise

Published 5:40 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

By John Henson

Photo by John Crisologo Harlan sophomore guard Jaxson Perry sailed to the basket in summer action at Whitley County. The Green Dragons completed their summer slate on June 16-18 at UVA-Wise.
The Harlan Green Dragons closed their summer schedule with three days of play on the UVA-Wise campus.
The Dragons opened play Monday with a 68-35 win over Houston, Va., and a loss to GBC, Va.
Harlan defeated Buffalo Gap, Va., 45-32 and lost to Patrick Henry, Va., 47-39 and Richlands, Va., 61-58 on Tuesday.
The Dragons defeated Tazwell, Va., 57-37 and lost to Leslie County 39-35 on Wednesday.
Harlan lost to Belfry 56-48 on Saturday at Letcher Central.
The Dragons closed their summer slate with a record of 9-11.

