Dragons close summer slate with three days at UVA-Wise Published 5:40 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Harlan Green Dragons closed their summer schedule with three days of play on the UVA-Wise campus.

The Dragons opened play Monday with a 68-35 win over Houston, Va., and a loss to GBC, Va.

Harlan defeated Buffalo Gap, Va., 45-32 and lost to Patrick Henry, Va., 47-39 and Richlands, Va., 61-58 on Tuesday.

The Dragons defeated Tazwell, Va., 57-37 and lost to Leslie County 39-35 on Wednesday.

Harlan lost to Belfry 56-48 on Saturday at Letcher Central.

The Dragons closed their summer slate with a record of 9-11.