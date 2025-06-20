Harlan County PRIDE Celebration Published 9:57 am Friday, June 20, 2025

Harlan County experienced the county’s first PRIDE Celebration and the fourth annual PRIDE March on Saturday, June 14, with many people gathering on the Harlan County Courthouse lawn to take part in the event.

The event took place from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Ashley Bledsoe, Treasurer, Public Information officer, and Social Media Coordinator for the Harlan County Inclusion Council, provided some information on the event which took place on Saturday.

Bledsoe expressed her appreciation for the law enforcement personnel present at the event.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Harlan City Police Department, the Foy Foundation for Safety and the unnamed people who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to keep our attendees safe,” Bledsoe said.

This year’s installment included more than a march, with organizers upgrading to an event, including more activities for those in attendance.

“Over the last several months, through planning, hard work, and generous donations, we were able to bring to Harlan, the very first, PRIDE celebration,” Bledsoe explained. “As we celebrated together, we enjoyed the fellowship of family friendly games, a cake walk, water balloon toss contest, and a community meal, generously provided by Taco Holler.”

The event began at approximately 11 a.m., with participants enjoying time to meet and greet friends and strangers alike. Attendees were treated to multiple speakers addressing topics of interest. The march began shortly after noon, with the Harlan City Police Department providing an escort along the route.

Bledsoe expressed hopes for the future.

“As we move forward, we hope that our community sees our inclusive progress and knows we are here, for ALL of our citizens,” Bledsoe said.

According to a previous report, the first PRIDE March in Harlan County occurred on June 25, 2022. Bledsoe, the organizer of the original march, provided some insight into the reasons behind the initial march.

“The reason I organized this is there are so many LGBTQ+ teens in our area, and I know it was very hard for me growing up,” Bledsoe said in a previous report. “I just want them to know they’re welcome and they belong here.”