Quotes of the Week Published 9:59 am Friday, June 20, 2025

“Kentucky’s always home for me. There’s always love. That’s the school I went to, the jersey I put on. They gave me the opportunity to reach one of my goals and dreams in life to play college basketball, and play on one of the biggest levels for one of the best schools in the country, and a good opportunity to go to the league. So yeah, I’m definitely coming back,” former UK basketball star John Wall talking about his UK roots on ESPN Radio.

“The program means the world to me. I have been committed since 2018. It taught me to be the best teammate I can be. It has made me a better person. This guy (UK coach Nick Mingione), I respect more than anybody I know. Super thankful he gave me a shot and I was able to represent this university,” senior pitcher Evan Byers after UK’s season-ending loss.

“A good locker room is a good locker room. Sometimes it doesn’t meet that standard and it could be fractured and splintered very easily. We’re much more intentional and force-feeding that. Having the right guys helps that. That’s what gives me excitement about what we’re doing right now,” coach Mark Stoops on resetting the UK football culture this year.