County passes special vehicle ordinance Published 8:53 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

The Harlan County Fiscal Court passed an ordinance related to street legal special purpose vehicles during their regular June meeting. The ordinance was passed following a second reading.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley brought the matter to the court.

“This was something we had a lengthy discussion about at last month’s meeting,” Mosley said.

Mosley explained there is a long list of requirements for a vehicle to fall under the ordinance.

“A lot of people think this makes it legal for a four-wheeler to run up and down the road, it does not,” Mosley said. “There’s quite a list of requirements. It has no impact on the two tenths of a mile provision the Senator Johnnie Turner passed many years ago that allows ATVs to enter a road and travel for two tenths of a mile before getting off the road. This law has no impact on that. This just provides an avenue for people to have a license plate on a vehicle that passes certain safety criteria and certain equipment provisions.”

According to Mosley, the ordinance will have an impact on Harlan County’s tourism industry.

“We do think it will be beneficial for Harlan County,” Mosley said. “Many people stay at lodging places that may not have direct access to the off-road park.”

A second reading of the ordinance was then performed by Mosley.

He explained the ordinance is contingent to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet regulations which have not yet been released.

“In an effort to be prepared because there are many citizens wanting to go through this process – the clerk has been receiving a lot of calls – we’re attempting to navigate an ordinance that gives them the vehicle to be able to move forward and issue plates on June 27,” Mosley said.

Magistrate Paul Browning made a motion to adopt the ordinance following the second reading. Magistrate Jim Roddy seconded the motion, which passed with no opposition.

