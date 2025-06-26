Sheriff warns of text message scam, arrests Published 8:04 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scam currently in operation in the area.

According to a press release, a scam often occurring at this time involves individuals receiving a text message stating that the person’s driver’s license will be suspended if payment is not sent in immediately. The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office advises never sending personal information by phone or email. Anybody who receives a suspicious message or phone call should contact the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office.

In other police activity:

Steven Mullins, 35, of Stanton, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on June 18. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking (more than $10,000), first-degree criminal mischief, persistent felony offender II, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mullins was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on multiple full cash bonds totaling $80,000;

James Starrett, 50, of LeJunior, was arrested by the Evarts City Police Department on June 15. He was charged with theft of services (ender $10,000), and second-degree criminal mischief. Starrett was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,500 full cash bond;

Georgetta Gross, 45, of Harlan, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on June 13. She was charged with first-degree strangulation, third-degree criminal abuse (child under 12), endangering the welfare of a minor, and probation violation. Gross was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $15,000 full cash bond;

Haskell Thomas, 22, of Cawood, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on June 13. He was charged with probation violation. Thomas was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $15,000 full cash bond;

Jimmy Turner, 58, of Big Laurel, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s office on June 14. He was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police, and second-degree terroristic threatening. Turner was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $15,000 full cash bond.