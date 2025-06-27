Dixon, a former HCHS pitcher, off to good start in collegiate league Published 2:49 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

Former Harlan County High School pitcher Karsten Dixon, who now plays at Alice Lloyd, had an impressive showing in the Commonwealth Collegiate Baseball League earlier this week.

He was named one of the league’s most valuable players for the week as he struck out nine and allowed only one run on four hits over six innings as he led the Distillers to a 14-2 win over the Thoroughbreds on Tuesday. Dixon has pitched 15 innings thus far with 15 strikeouts and a 3.60 earned run average.

Dixon, a 2023 HCHS graduate, will be entering his third season at Alice Lloyd in the fall. He is a pre-engineering major and plans to eventually pursue a chemical engineering degree at the University of Kentucky.