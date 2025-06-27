Hazard edges Harlan to take final spot in district final four Published 2:38 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Harlan All-Stars missed a trip to the District 4 Tournament (ages 9-10) final four with an 11-10 loss to Hazard/Perry on Monday.

Ben Parsons and Benjamin Toll led Harlan with three singles each. Isaac Combs had two singles. Tripp Ford, Sawyer Shackleford, Kasen Ely, Braxton Capps, Waylon Taylor and Cian Garland added one single each.

Taylor, Ely and Shackleford shared mound duty.

———

Isaac Combs pitched a four-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and two walks as the Harlan All-Stars rolled into the consolation bracket finals with a 16-0 win Sunday over Middlesboro Pineville Bell (MPB) in the District 4 Tournament (east division, ages 9-10) at Benham.

Ben Parsons led Harlan at the plate with a double and two singles. Combs and Benjamin Toll had two singles each. Cian Garland and Kelton Dean each added two-run doubles. Braxton Capps had an RBI double. Sawyer Shackleford, Tripp Ford and Noah Blackwelder added one single each.

Jackson Evans, J.R. Maidon, Otto Turner and Easton Womack had hits for MPB. Evans and Tucker Wyatt shared mound duty.

Harlan will play Hazard/Perry on Monday at 7 with the winner advancing to the district final four.

———

Parsons pitched four shutout innings in relief with six strikeouts and two walks as Harlan rolled to a 17-6 win over Tri-City on Saturday.

Combs and Waylon Taylor led the Harlan offense with three hits each. Garland, Braxton Sizemore, Capps, Shackleford, Ford and Toll had two hits each. Parsons, Karen Ely and Dean added one hit each.

Toll started on the mound and gave up four runs in 1 2/3 innings. Combs allowed two runs as he recorded one out.

Tyson Surber led Tri-City with two singles. Jakari Tinsley added a double. Rhett Fields and Dawson Cornett contributed singles.

Keegan Caudill gave up eight runs with six strikeouts and five walks. Tate Sherman allowed nine runs with three strikeouts.

———

Harlan opened the tournament Friday with a 3-2 loss as Knox County scored the tying and go-ahead runs in the sixth inning.

Toll and Parsons each had two hits to lead Harlan on offense. Garland added a double. Dean and Ford contributed singles.

Garland struck out nine and walked three as he gave up one unearned run in 4 2/3 innings. Shackleford gave up two runs in one inning.