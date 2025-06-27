HC’s Hoiska competes in AAU national tournament in Orlando Published 2:48 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

One of the state’s top middle blockers, Harlan County senior Kylee Hoiska competed against many of the best players nationwide in the AAU National Volleyball Tournament in Orlando earlier this month. Hoiska plays with Floyd County National Royal from the Bluegrass Volleyball Academy.

Hoiska was recently rated a the 24th best middle blocker in the state and 124th best player overall by Prepdig, an online magazine that covers high school volleyball.

She helped lead the Lady Bears to the best season in school history last fall as HCHS finished 26-7 and won the 52nd District Tournament title and advanced to the regional final four. Hoiska played a huge role with 252 kills to rank second on the team and a team-high 37 blocks. Hoiska and four others starters return for the Lady Bears this fall.