Future Cat is getting stronger

Receiver Prince Jean of Valdosta, Ga., worked to add about 15 pounds of muscle in the offseason to where he was up to 190 pounds when summer workouts/camps started.

“I actually felt like I got faster even with the added weight,” Jean said. “Adding the weight did not mess with my speed at all. That was important because my route running ability is my biggest strength. I consider myself fast and quick and cannot let that change because I love to make plays by making guys miss (tackles).

“Coaches love my playmaking ability, physicalness and grit. I will be a great leader you can count on to pick up the team. Coaches love that and everybody loves my personality. I am a person that you can understand and talk to.”

The 6-foot Jean verbally committed to Kentucky last week in large part because of his connection with receivers coach L’Damian Washington. He had offers from Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Kansas State, Mississippi State, Virginia and others after making 45 catches for 622 yards and seven scores last season.

“Before I committed on my visit he was texting me all the time. He has been recruiting me since he was at USF (South Florida). He has a great vibe about him but the person he is helped draw me to him. The wisdom he has from all he’s been through will help me reach my goals and that’s why I thought he was the perfect fit for me. He’s a great family man and took me into his family.”

Georgia has pursued Jean the last two seasons and he may still take an official visit there.

“I am locked in with Kentucky. I love the program,” Jean said. “But you never know what can happen in the future. I just wanted to be prepared but I love Kentucky.”