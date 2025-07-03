Quotes of the Week Published 11:12 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

“We had been talking all summer but he was just keeping it just to him and his family. I was just hoping he could come back, but if he didn’t then I was gonna be proud of him either way. But when he told me he was coming back I was just excited to be able to play another year with him,” UK junior Brandon Garrison on teammate Otega Oweh withdrawing from the NBA Draft.

“He is so impressive because he is so big and strong and has so much physicality to his game. He also played linebacker for us because when we play a fast, mobile quarterback we can use him to spy (on the quarterback) and close the gap (if the quarterback runs),” Cornerstone Christian (Texas) coach Clayton Guillory on UK receiver commit Davis McCray.

“I’m being myself. I don’t think I tried to reinvent the wheel or step up to the plate with a different mindset. Just try to attack the game the right way. I think I’ve done a pretty good job of that so far,” Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a former UK star, on his play in the NBA Finals.