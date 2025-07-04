Fourth Fest set for downtown Harlan Published 8:00 am Friday, July 4, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Independence Day will be celebrated in downtown Harlan with the annual Fourth Fest celebration bringing the usual festivities to all who care to attend.

The event kicks off at 4 p.m.

The Visit Harlan County Facebook page – a Harlan Tourism social media outlet – provides information on what sort of activities festgoers can expect as they celebrate the nation’s birth.

Email newsletter signup

Activities on tap will include inflatables, a foam pit, laser tag, water-based activities, slip n slide, a pie eating contest, watermelon eating contest, a cornhole tournament, and a most patriotic costume contest for both adults and children.

There will also be a cornucopia of festival food and drink available to help folks celebrate in true American style. Food Trucks on hand will include Rayna’s Refreshments, Suzy Q’s, Uncle Day Day’s Donut Truck, Redneckers, Sage’s Snack Shack, Fizz Bizz Soda, Linda’s Place, and Dan Witt’s Pork Rinds.

A traditional 4th of July parade is scheduled to kick off the event at 4 p.m., with the Cornhole Tournament beginning at 5 p.m.

A wide range of live music is scheduled to help bring a festive mood, as Laci Deaton hits the stage at 5 p.m. At 7 p.m., classic rock and roll will be delivered by Thunder Ridge, with the Kudzu Killers finishing up the music for the evening, promising a good time for all who appreciate an exceptional live music experience.

The evening will be topped off with a 4th of July fireworks display, guaranteed to impress.

Also scheduled for the Fourth of July is the Red, White and Zoom 5k.

The run will start at 8 a.m., with day of the race registration at 7:30 a.m. with an entry fee of $20. Preregistration is available if done by July 3, for a $15 registration fee. Awards will be given for male and female divisions, with age categories of 13 – 18, 19 – 29, 30 – 39, 40 – 49, and 50 and up. Applications can be picked up at the Harlan Center.

For more information, call 606-573-4156.