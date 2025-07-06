Little League All Stars
Published 9:17 pm Sunday, July 6, 2025
The Harlan Little League (ages 11-12) All Stars include, from left, front row: Lakin Smith, Maddox Landa, Seth Johnson, Weston Nolan, Maddox Helton and Landon Spurlock; middle row: Deacon Lisenbee, Kolbi Green, Brylee Southerland, Bryson Millis, Jaiden Peck and Grant Caldwell; back row: coaches Chris Southerland, T.J. Green and Steven Johnson.
The Tri-City Little League (ages 11-12) All Stars include, from left, front row: Adam McLain, Jacob Cornett, Trace Staten, Hutton Sherman, Truett Baldwin and Nathan Harrell; back row: coach Drew Baldwin, Karson Daniels, Bradley Carroll, Brennan Brock, Jonah Estep, Caleb Barrett, Balin Foutch and coach Stephen Creech.
The Harlan Little League (ages 11-12) All Stars include, from left, front row: Blakely Snelling, Maddy Helton, Kelsey Myers, Cora Vanover and Zion Hardaway; middle row: Averi Jenkins, Andrea Napier, Chloe Perkins, Crissalynn Jones, Zoey Reed and Natalie Creech; back row: coaches Dallas Myers, Drew Chamberlain, Josh Snelling and Logan Napier.
The Tri-City Little League (ages 11-12) All Stars include, from left, Natalee Pendleton, Kaylie White, Ella Creech, Harper Blair, Isabella Pendleton, Karlee Hubbard, Emma Quillen, Laila Welch, Sabrina Cornett, Unique York and Peyton Sherman.
The Tri-City Little League (9-10) All Stars include, from left, Levi Sergeant, Luke Creech, Rhett Fields, Tyson Surber, Dawson Cornett, Jakari Tinsley, Keegan Caudill, Gage Polson, Tate Sherman, Julian Simpson and Dalton Johnson.
The Harlan Little League (ages 9-10) All Stars include, from left, front row: Braxton Sizemore, Ben Parsons, Kelton Dean, Noah Blackwelder, Benjamin Toll and Isaac Combs; middle row: Tripp Ford, Waylon Taylor, Cian Garland, Sawyer Shackleford and Braxton Capps; back row: coaches Jason Capps, Jimmie Dale Garland and Jay Dean.