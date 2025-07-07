2025 Class of Harlan County Schools’ Frank Brittain Hall of Fame honored Published 10:55 am Monday, July 7, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Since its inception in 2002, the Harlan County Schools Frank Brittain Academic and Athletic Hall of Fame has primarily celebrated exceptional students whose accomplishments bridged both academics and athletics. However, the 2025 Hall of Fame class marks a historic shift — spotlighting generational athletic performances and ushering in a new era of recognition by honoring two outstanding student-athletes and, for the first time, two remarkable athletic teams.

This year’s inductees include basketball and track standout Ella Karst, basketball phenom Trent Noah, the 2023–2024 Lady Bear Cross Country Team, and the record-setting Black Bear Boys Basketball Team. A ceremony recognizing their achievements was held at the Harlan County High School Auditorium.

“With the induction of Ella Karst and Trent Noah, we now have 54 individual student honorees in the Hall of Fame,” said Harlan County Schools Superintendent Brent Roark. “And for the first time in our history, we are inducting not one, but two entire teams—each of whom achieved historic runner-up finishes at the state level.”

Email newsletter signup

“These student-athletes brought national attention to Harlan County,” Roark told the audience. “Their dedication, teamwork, and resilience will serve as an example for generations to come.”

Sub-header: Lady Bears Cross Country: Perfect Season, Near-Perfect Finish

Hall of Fame committee member Kathie Harris spoke passionately about the unprecedented run by the 2023–2024 Lady Bear Cross Country Team under the leadership of Coach Ryan Vitatoe.

“Their undefeated season, Area IX championship, Class 2A Region 7 title, and state runner-up finish earned them a deserved place in our Hall of Fame,” Harris said. “Their achievements reflect not just athletic excellence, but also academic strength—ten members earned Academic All-State honors, and two were named to the KHSAA All-State Team.”

Coach Vitatoe, in remarks read by Harris, called the team “remarkable,” noting, “They broke barriers and paved the way for all those who will follow them. They showed that Harlan County athletes can compete at the highest levels across Kentucky.”

Vitatoe’s squad dominated every race until the state finals, even recording an incredible five perfect scores—a feat where a team secures the top five positions in a meet.

Team members inducted: Olivia Kelly, Taylor Clem, Lauren Lewis, Jaycee Simpson, Charli Shepherd, Peyton Lunsford, Gracie Roberts, Preslee Hensley, Addi Gray, Aliyah Deleon, and Kiera Roberts. Coaches: Ryan Vitatoe, Miranda Epperson, Baili Bailey, and Abby Vitatoe.

Sub-header: Ella Karst: A Legacy of Leadership and Excellence

Few athletes leave a legacy as multi-faceted as Ella Karst, who excelled in both basketball and track and field—while maintaining excellence in academics and service. Her 2,315 points for HCHS make her the second all-time leading scorer in Harlan County girls’ basketball history.

Athletic Director Eugene Farmer called her “one of the most illustrious student-athletes that our school has seen since its inception.”

Coach Anthony Nolan, in his letter of recommendation, emphasized her “mature responsibilities,” academic rigor, and compassionate heart. Teacher Karen Phillips praised her work ethic and punctuality, both in and out of the classroom.

Karst, now attending NCAA Division II University of Virginia at Wise on a full scholarship, also left her mark in track and field, breaking four school records and becoming a four-time regional champion.

She addressed the crowd with humility and grace:

“This honor isn’t mine alone — it’s ours. Thank you to everyone who walked this journey with me.”

Sub-header: Trent Noah: From Harlan County to Rupp to UK

If there were a Mount Rushmore of Harlan County athletics, Trent Noah would be carved into it. His resume is unmatched: all-time leading scorer in Harlan County, fifth in state history, first Mr. Kentucky Basketball candidate from HCHS, and now a University of Kentucky Wildcat.

“Trent is the epitome of a student-athlete,” said Athletic Director Eugene Farmer. “Polite, humble, with an unmatched work ethic. He’s everything the Hall of Fame is meant to represent.”

Noah’s list of accolades includes:

3,000+ career points

25 Division I scholarship offers

Top 5 scorer in Kentucky history

Most three-pointers in a Sweet Sixteen game

National ranking of 108 (Class of 2024)

Valedictorian, community leader, and academic standout

His guidance counselor Chris Anama-Green said, “His commitment to growth and service mirrors the core values of this Hall of Fame.”

Longtime journalist John Henson summarized it best:

“What Trent accomplished at Rupp Arena united Harlan Countians in a way I’ve never seen. His talent demanded that UK take notice—and they did.”

Sub-header: Black Bear boys basketball: Once-in-a-Generation Team

Coach Kyle Jones and the 2023–2024 HCHS Black Bear Boys Basketball Team delivered a season for the ages. They finished 34-5, undefeated in regional play (18-0), and capped their campaign as KHSAA Sweet Sixteen State Runner-Up—a feat not seen in Harlan County in more than 80 years.

Chamayne Johnson, granddaughter of Hall of Fame namesake Frank Brittain, praised the team:

“What this small-town team accomplished is simply amazing. They will forever be remembered.”

The Bears won the 13th Region Championship, the WYMT Mountain Classic, and competed fiercely in both the Arby’s Classic and King of the Bluegrass Tournament. They faced giants and toppled them—most memorably pushing Lyon County to overtime in the state finals.

Inductees: Coach Kyle Jones, assistants Cameron Carmical, Gary Greer, Dondi Noah, and Alex Sergent; players Trent Noah, Caleb Johnson, Maddox Huff, Brody Napier, Jaycee Carter, Reggie Cottrell, Mason Himes, Gunnar Johnson, Kayden Hensley, Brady Freeman, Cole Cornett, Shemar Carr, Bryson Bryant, Landon Brock, Brennan Blevins, and beloved team manager Blake Carmical.

An emotional Jones told the audience:

“I believe this is the greatest basketball team to ever play in this county. The bond they share is rare. These are your brothers for life.”

Sub-header: A class for the ages

The 2025 class of the Frank Brittain Hall of Fame represents more than just athletic greatness—it embodies perseverance, academic dedication, character, and community spirit.

As Superintendent Roark noted:

“These athletes and teams showed what is possible when talent meets work ethic. They have elevated our entire district and set the bar for what future generations can strive for.”

From dominating races and setting school records to electrifying arenas and uniting an entire region, these student-athletes proved that greatness doesn’t just come from big cities—it can rise from the mountains, fueled by heart, hustle, and a dream.