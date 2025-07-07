Multiple lives lost in holiday weekend crashes Published 1:23 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Three people lost their lives in vehicle crashes across Harlan County over the weekend, including a multiple vehicle crash in Cumberland on Sunday and a UTV (Utility Task Vehicle) crash on Saturday.

Trey Stewart, 25, and his daughter, Kieranee E. Smith, 9, both of Partridge, were pronounced deceased following a car crash on US 119 near Cumberland on Sunday, July, 6.

Kentucky State Police Public Information Officer Shane Jacobs states via social media that at approximately 6:50 p.m. on July, 6, Kentucky State Police Post 10, Harlan, was notified of a two-vehicle collision on US 119 in Cumberland. Troopers responded to the scene. Investigation determined the collision involved fatalities. Multiple individuals were also flown from the scene for treatment of serious injuries.

A press release from the Harlan County Coroner’s Office states the office was notified of the crash on US 119 at approximately 7:49 p.m. Harlan County Deputy Coroner Dale Halcomb responded to the scene and pronounced Stewart and Smith deceased at 8:30 p.m. on July, 6.

Also responding to the scene were Harlan County Coroner John Derrick Noe, Deputy Coroner John Jones, Cumberland City Police Department, Cumberland City Fire Department, Harlan Rescue Squad, Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.

One person was killed in an offroad vehicle crash the previous day.

On Saturday, July, 5, Brady M. Castle, 22, of Lawrenceburg, died as a result of an UTV crash.

Jacobs states that Kentucky State Police Post 10, Harlan, received a call on July, 5, at approximately 3:22 p.m. advising of a crash at the Black Mountain Offroad Adventure Area near Evarts. Once on the scene, preliminary investigation indicates Castle died as a result of the crash.

Harlan County Coroner John Derrik Noe responded to the scene and pronounced Castle deceased at 6:40 p.m. on July, 5, due to injuries sustained in a rollover UTV crash.

Assisting at the scene were the Harlan County Coroner’s Office, Harlan Rescue Squad, and Lifeguard Ambulance Service. This incident is under investigation by Kentucky State Police and the Harlan County Coroner’s Office.