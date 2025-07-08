Harlan Council addresses bear problem Published 9:58 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

During a recent meeting, the Harlan City Council addressed the issue of bears getting into residential and commercial garbage and spreading it throughout the city.

Mayor Joe Meadors brought the topic up to the panel during his report to council.

“This bear problem is getting worse,” Meadors said. “We can’t look for any help. Fish and Wildlife is not going to help us. The only thing they may do is if one just keeps harassing the same neighbors over and over again, you might be able to get that one declared a nuisance, they may come and trap it and take it off, but that’s really not going to solve our problem in the long run.”

Meadors pointed out bears are known to get into garbage if it is put outside for any amount of time before being picked up.

“We have a rule that we’re going to pick up garbage in Bailey Hill and Fairview and on up the road on Mondays and Thursdays…Ivy Hill and downtown will be on Tuesdays and Fridays,” Meadors said. “Some people can’t get their garbage out when it needs to be, they have to keep it inside or they have to keep it in the garage. You really can’t blame people for not putting their garbage out when they know there’s a chance a bear is going to get it and strow it all over the neighborhood.”

Meadors said city employees do not have the time to collect garbage strown around by bears.

Email newsletter signup

“When a bear gets hold of it, it’s a mess,” Meadors said. “We’ve talked about putting some dumpsters in two or three locations on Ivy Hill, frankly I don’t know how that would work because that’s going to require people to put their garbage in their truck or car and take it to the dumpster. That removes a lot of the convenience of our garbage pickup.”

Meadors mentioned that unlike most other garbage collection entities, the city picks up garbage two days a week.

“I’m interested in hearing your observations or suggestions,” Meadors said. “Tell us what you think might work.”

Meadors explained bears have been a bigger problem for the last few years than they were previously.

“Seven or eight years ago, they came out of the mountains starving,” Meadors said. “There was no food in the woods, not a lot of berries, not a lot of nuts. They were walking in town. They were walking down Ivy Street. At four or five o’clock in the morning, it would be common to see a bear or two. It’s not that bad yet, but I feel like it may be later on this year.”

Council member Jeff Phillips mentioned several residences on Ivy Street have experienced bears getting into their garbage recently.

Council member Jeane Lee inquired if there was a possibility of people using garbage receptacles which could be securely closed so that a bear could not open.

“Yes, but they’re expensive,” Meadors said.

Meadors noted that if people do not secure the garbage receptacles, the bears will get into them. He mentioned dumpsters at the Village Center Mall have been placed inside enclosures and that has greatly reduced the amount of bear activity at that location.

“I think we’ve made a lot of progress in the last year,” Meadors said. “We’re going to continue to fight the fight…I don’t want people to think we’re not trying to do something. But there’s not a whole lot we can do.”

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife provided some information on black bears in a recent press release.

“Black bears have a natural fear of people and dogs, and adverse encounters are extremely rare,” states the release. “Kentucky Fish and Wildlife advises the public to never approach or feed a bear, which can result in a negative encounter. If you encounter a bear, keep a safe distance and don’t approach it. If you feel a bear is posing an immediate danger, call local law enforcement immediately. Residents of an area where a bear has been spotted should secure their garbage in a garage or other building, not leave pet food outside, and clean and securely store barbecue grills.”

The release additionally states if bears have been recently spotted in an area, bird feeders should not be used.

“It is a violation of Kentucky law to feed bears or knowingly leave unsecured food available for them to consume,” states the release.

Meadors estimated there are approximately 25 bears active within the city limits.