Harlan celebrates Independence Day Published 7:58 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Folks turned out in droves to celebrate Independence Day in downtown Harlan on July 4, with a parade, competitions, music, and a fireworks display pulling in patriotic partygoers from all around the county.

The celebration kicked off early with the Red, White, and Zoom 5K through downtown Harlan leaving the starting line at 8 a.m.

According to Harlan Tourism’s social media outlets, the overall winners for the run were Luther Gross in the male category with a time of 19:50 and Kaylee Mills took the win for the female division at 20:34. For more winners in other categories, go to the Visit Harlan County Facebook page.

The annual Fourth of July parade hit the streets of Harlan at 4 p.m., with an impressive collection of floats and other sights streaming through downtown to the delight of spectators lining the streets. As always, awards were given for the best floats. The winners were:

Grand Prize: Holly Evans;

Red, White, and Blue Award: Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College;

Harlan Tourism Award: Muddy Harlan Jeepers;

Best Theme: Calvary Baptist Church;

Most Patriotic: Sunshine Fire Department;

Holiday Hero: Harlan Rescue Squad;

Best Children’s Entry: Cub Scout Pack #149

The cornhole tournament brought a bit of competition to the festivities, with Tim Johnson and Brent Bargo finally landing in the winning slot.

Other contests included in the event such as a watermelon eating contest, a pie eating contest, and most patriotic costume contest for both adults and children brought a real down-home flair reminiscent of a county fair.

Live music rang out from the stage, with Laci Deaton, Cody Lee Meece, and the Kudzu Killers providing the soundtrack of the day, all leading to an incredible fireworks display.

The fireworks began at approximately 10 p.m., with the entire town of Harlan able to view the spectacle as numerous fireworks were launched from the Joe Gilley Athletic Complex just across the bypass (US 421) from downtown. Every sidewalk, parking lot, and yard seemed to be filled with spectators for the fireworks in addition to lines of cars parked along the sides of the bypass and down the median to provide occupants with a view of the spectacle.

“I love seeing all these people coming out to celebrate the Fourth of July,” said Tony Parmer, an occasional Harlan visitor from Georgia, after viewing the crowds watching the fireworks. “It’s impressive.”