Kentucky stood out to versatile Alabama defensive lineman Published 8:08 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Garrett Witherington believes his versatility is one of his best strengths but he also knows to play on the defensive line in the Southeastern Conference that he has to improve his size, speed and strength.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound defensive lineman from Birmingham, Ala., recently gave his verbal commitment to Kentucky after taking an official visit in mid-June when defensive coordinator Brad White and defensive line coach Anwar Stewart showed him how they planned to use him.

“They kind of see me like a hybrid. They liked how versatile I am and that I can play multiple positions. I could play end, tackle or nose,” Witherington said. “Even at 290 (pounds) I can play multiple positions.”

He’s been working on his quickness and recently started taking Pilates, a mind-body exercise that enhances muscle tone and stability.

“It should help me get more flexible and able to bend more. I am excited to see how much it will help me over the next few months,” Witherington said. “There is somebody here who does it for a bunch of football players, but I am the biggest guy in the class.”

Witherington took an unofficial visit to Kentucky to watch the Wildcats beat Southern Mississippi to open the 2024 season before taking his official visit to UK in June.

Email newsletter signup

“Everything is just awesome at Kentucky from the locker room to the weight room to the practice fields. It was all awesome and impossible not to like,” Witherington said. “For me, Kentucky was just the best of all worlds. It’s a SEC football school with great coaches. All the coaches are great people who know a lot about football. And the relationships the coaches and players have with each other was so neat to see. they all get along so well.”

Like almost every youngster in Alabama, Witherington admitted the dream was to play for Alabama or Auburn.

“My mom went to Auburn and my dad to Alabama, so it was pretty split in my house,” Witherington said. “Now I am happy to beat up on both of them. I had some tough choices on schools but Kentucky just stood out and my parents are super happy. They were both cheering when I made my announcement.”

Witherington also plays in the offensive line at tackle or tight end at times for Briarwood Christian.

“I can catch passes, too. I caught a touchdown pass two years ago in the playoffs. I blocked, ran a route and they just threw it up to me and I caught it,” Witherington said. “But mainly I am a blocker. We had a running back committed to Jacksonville State and when we needed a few yards I just told him just to run behind my butt.

“Playing offense and learning how to block helps me know how to beat blocks. It teaches me where to hit them (offensive linemen) and what time to hit them to get them off balance. It helps me learn how to find holes and pinpoint where I need to get to on defense to get a tackle or sack.”

Witherington grew up also playing basketball and baseball but football was his true love. He started playing tackle football in kindergarten.

“My dad got me started playing as soon as he could. He played football growing up and wanted me to play,” the UK commit said. “I was always a big kid. I was 5-foot-8 in fifth grade. I was always taller and bigger than everybody else but there was just something about football that I always loved.”