Summer concert series set for Harlan Published 8:02 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Downtown Harlan is the location for a series of summer concerts kicking off on July 3, featuring an impressive collection of local and regional artists representing multiple genres including rock, bluegrass, country, and folk. The concert series is being presented by Harlan Tourism.

According to Harlan Tourism’s social media outlets, the concerts are set to take place in downtown Harlan at the gazebo on the Harlan County Courthouse lawn every Thursday throughout July and August.

“Whether you’re dancing under the sunset or just soaking in the sounds, there’s no better way to spend your Thursday nights this summer,” states Harlan Tourism’s Facebook page, Visit Harlan County. “Grab your lawn chairs, your friends, and your love for live music!”

The concert series presents a great opportunity for visitors and local folks alike to enjoy some homegrown music and each other’s company in the picturesque setting of downtown Harlan

While the July, 3, concert featuring headliner Donovan Howard with Shyla Raleigh opening the show has already taken place, there are still many concerts coming up in the series.

Upcoming Summer Concert Series shows are:

July 10: Them Lasses with The Mountain Laurels;

July 17: 2nd Shift with Brooklyn Burkhart;

July 24: Diesel Foot with Laci Deaton;

July 31: Eric Bolander with Tyler Smith;

Aug. 7: Jordan Lee King with Cody Howard;

Aug. 14: Paint Creek with Audrey Goss;

Aug. 21: Kudzu Killer with Dakota Saylor

Aug. 28; Emily Jamerson with Noah Gray

Email newsletter signup

All concerts will begin at 6 p.m., with the headlining act taking the stage at 7 p.m. The first 25 attendees will receive free T-shirts. All the concerts in the series are free to the public.

Businesses and other organizations interested in sponsorships for the concert series should contact Harlan Tourism.

For more information, call the Harlan Center at 606-573-4156.