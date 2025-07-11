Man faces multiple drug charges Published 8:04 am Friday, July 11, 2025

A Harlan County man is facing charges including methamphetamine possession after allegedly being found in possession of the substance following a traffic stop.

Steven Mullins, 35, of Stanton, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on June 18.

According to a press release, Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputies were conducting a drug trafficking investigation in the Ages community when they performed a traffic stop. Mullins was an occupant of the vehicle. He was arrested on multiple active warrants. Further investigation located suspected methamphetamine.

Mullins was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was additionally served with a Leslie County indictment warrant for theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief, and persistent felony offender. Mullins was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on multiple bonds totaling $80,000.

In other police activity:

Amanda Gooden, 47, of Baxter, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on June 24. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Gooden was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

Mourice Long, 46, of Cumberland, was arrested in Jessamine County on a Harlan County indictment. He was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and second-degree fleeing or evading police. Long was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

Jessica Smith, 41, of Loyall, was arrested by HCSO on June 30. She was charged with first- third-degree trafficking a controlled substance, trafficking marijuana, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

Teddy Smith, 40, of Loyall, was arrested by the HCSO on June 30. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (two counts), trafficking a controlled substance (carfentanil of fentanyl derivatives) third-degree trafficking a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (carfentanil of fentanyl derivatives), and persistent felony offender. Smith was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

Rahshaun Cargle, 27, of Cumberland, was arrested by the Cumberland City Police Department on June 29. He was charged with second-degree robbery. Cargle was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

James Johnson, 39, of Evarts, was arrested by the Evarts City Police Department on June 28. He was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Johnson was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

Chandra Kirkpatrick, 30, of Cumberland, KS, was arrested by the Cumberland City Police Department on June 28. She was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kirkpatrick was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

Kimberly Long, 50, of Lynch, was arrested by the Lynch City Police Department on June 28. She was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear a seat belt, and tampering with physical evidence. Long was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.