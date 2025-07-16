Coaching La Familia is a different beast Published 8:56 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Sean Woods has a lot of experience as a college basketball player and coach. However, he knows coaching La Familia, UK’s alumni team, in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) that starts next week is a bit different.

“They are pros. So instead of having to go over things a hundred times when you’re dealing with kids, these guys, you just tell them what to do and how you want to do it and they pick it up much easier,” said Woods. “It’s less teaching and more direction as far as what your philosophy is more so than teaching every little thing in high school and then also teaching everything more in college.”

Woods worked as an assistant coach under Tyler Ulis last year when La Familia reached the Final Four of the event that pays $1 million to the winning team. He was primarily the defensive coordinator for that team.

”As a coach, you want other guys to help and have input. They’re giving their time and effort, so they want to show what they can do and what things that they know,” Woods said. “You want to give your assistants an opportunity to have their platform.”

La Familia opens play July 18 against Stroh’s Squad at 9 p.m. in Memorial Coliseum. If the UK team wins, it will play again July 20 at 2:30 p.m. The regional title game will be July 22 at 6 p.m.

Former Kentucky players on the roster are Ansley Almonor, Willie Cauley-Stein, Archie Goodwin, Aaron Harrison, Andrew Harrison, Doron Lamb, DeAndre Liggins and Kahlil Whitney.