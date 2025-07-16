Operation Summer Heat results in nearly 200 arrests Published 8:44 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Governor Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police announced 197 drug related arrests as a result of “Operation Summer Heat,” with four of those arrests occurring in the KSP Post 10, Harlan, area.

According to a press release, all 16 KSP posts participated in the operation.

“Every Kentuckian should be safe and feel safe, and no Kentucky family should feel the pain of losing a loved one to addiction,” Gov. Beshear said. “Because of the Kentucky State Police, we are accomplishing both of these goals, and we are thankful for the agency’s dedication to every single one of our commonwealth’s communities.”

The release states Operation Summer Heat 2.0 resulted in approximately 197 arrests on 490 charges. Police seized 1,176 grams of cocaine, 3,002 grams of fentanyl, 6,046 grams of methamphetamine, 408 grams of heroin, 97 doses of hydrocodone, 600 fentanyl pills, 67 doses of hallucinogens and 127 oxycodone doses. Additionally, 82 firearms were confiscated along with $181,381 in cash, stolen property totaling $200,000 including one stolen vehicle. The drugs had an estimated street value in excess of $640,000.

“This mission was about more than making arrests, it was about disrupting the criminal enterprises that threaten the safety and health of Kentuckians,” KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. said. “I am proud of our personnel, who worked tirelessly to take these dangerous drugs off the streets and who will continue working to keep every community safe.”

The investigation remains active, and more arrests are expected in the coming weeks.

Email newsletter signup

In other police activity: