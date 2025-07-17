Chamber hears from new SKCTC president Published 8:44 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

The Harlan County Chamber of Commerce heard an update on Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College from the school’s new president and CEO, Dr. Lee Harrison, during the Chambers regular meeting for July.

According to a press release, Harrison succeeds Interim President Dr. Patsy Jackson. Harrison, recently served as SKCTC’s Dean of Advancement and Public Relations. She has over 25 years of experience in higher education administration.

Harrison spoke to the Chamber about the direction SKCTC plans to follow going forward as well as other aspects of the college’s work.

“Thank you all for inviting me to speak and welcoming me,” Harrison said. “I’m just here to serve the institution, and that’s how I see this role, as a role of servitude to the region as well as to our people and to our students.”

Harrison explained what the role of SKCTC president entails.

“Really, bottom line, a president basically serves the other people in the institution and of the region, just helps them do the things they do better,” Harrison said.

Harrison added the role is to remove obstacles so others can do their jobs. She also gave a glimpse into the path that led her to Harlan County.

“I’m not necessarily from around here, but I’ve been in the region for about 10 years,” Harrison said. “I spent 30 years in Johnson City, TN…then I met a Harlan County boy and that’s how I ended up here. I have fallen in love with this region.”

According to Harrison, there are many opportunities for the area to pursue.

“Southeast has played such a huge role in the history of this region,” Harrison said. “We’re celebrating our 65th year this year. For 65 years Southeast has been a huge part of this region and is continuing to expand.”

The release states in the upcoming months Harrison’s priorities will include preparing for accreditation reaffirmation, strengthening enrollment, fostering a healthy institutional culture with open communication, advancing the college’s strategic plan, reviewing programs and services to meet student and regional needs, and carefully managing resources and campus facilities.

“It’s an honor to start in our 65th year and lay groundwork for a new era and moving forward,” Harrison told the Chamber. “All of that is centered around our mission…our mission is to enhance our student’s lives and the lives of the people of this region through the transformative impact of education, service, career, and workforce training. So, we’re all about improving the lives of the students and the people of this region, bottom line.”

Harrison said SKCTC works to achieve their mission by teaching and working with the community to meet mutual needs.

“There are so many things that community colleges do that have helped me fall in love with community college work,” Harrison said. “I’ve truly fallen in love with community colleges in the last year because there is such an impact we can make beyond just the basics of education.”

Harrison mentioned Southeast serves Harlan, Knox, Bell, Harlan and Letcher counties.

“We started right here in Harlan,” Harrison said. “That continues to be our main campus and focus – Cumberland.”

Harrison said her vision is to make SKCTC a top choice.

“We want to be the premier choice for education, for workforce training, for career development,” Harrison said. “We want to be the premier choice and source of those things that can help improve the lives of the people in our region.”

She addressed some of the challenges SKCTC faces.

“We are at a pivotal moment in Southeast’s journey,” Harrison said. “The challenges we face—tight budgets, shifting demographics and evolving workforce needs—are real. But so are the opportunities. Southeast has long been the region’s cornerstone for accessible and affordable post-secondary education, workforce development and vocational training, and community advancement, and we will continue to build on that foundation.”

Harrison also serves in multiple capacities throughout Harlan County, including as a member of the Benham Schoolhouse Inn Board, the One Harlan County Board and the Harlan Cub Scout Pack 149 Committee. She additionally works with the Southeast Kentucky Hiking Club and Tri-Cities Main Street. She plans to meet with students, employees, alumni and community partners throughout SKCTC’s service area in the near future.

“I’m excited for us to celebrate Southeast’s 65 years of impact as we also look ahead and shape the next chapter of our story,” said Harrison. “The future is ours.”