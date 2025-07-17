Luke Kelly Day to be observed Friday to honor HC track champ Published 9:58 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

A two-time state track champion, recent Harlan County High School graduate Luke Kelly will be honored Friday. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley has declared July 18 as Luke Kelly Day in Harlan County.

In a proclamation signed during the fiscal court’s meeting on Tuesday, the day is proclaimed in recognition of Kelly’s historic achievements, his inspiring character and the legacy he leaves for future generations of student-athletes.”

Kelly won the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s 2A championships in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes, becoming only the second athlete in HCHS history to win a state title. He ran the 100-metere in 11.17 seconds and the 200 meters in a time of 22.17 seconds.

The proclamation notes that “Luke Kelly’s achievements reflect years of hard work, beginning as an eighth grader, and are a testament to his mindset, focus, and belief in himself, as well as the unwavering support of his coaches, family and teammates.”

Kelly’s outstanding performance in other areas was recognized as well, including that he was his class valedictorian, a standout on the football field and that he embodies “the values of leadership, humility and excellence in all areas of life.”

The proclamation reads that “Luke Kelly, a senior at Harlan County High School, has demonstrated extraordinary athleticism, dedication and perseverance throughout this track and field career.”