Quotes of the Week Published 8:57 am Friday, July 18, 2025

“Kentucky is not a losing team. I feel like they’re a winning team in history so eventually they will get back to winning and I want to be a part of it whenever they’re on their upswing and help the team do it,” Texas high school senior defensive lineman Ben Duncum on why he committed to UK.

“We’re gonna be the best defensive team in the country. It’s gonna be a battle, who’s gonna be the Defensive Player of the Year in the SEC, because it could probably be anybody (from Kentucky). Teams are going to have a tough time,” Kentucky junior center Reece Potter on his expectation for his first season at UK.

“They know the culture. They’re going to constantly remind guys of the culture here. The leadership that they have, they just try to bring it to everyone else. They know all the plays, they know where players have to be, stuff like that. They’re just doing a good job at that, just telling us what to do,” Alabama transfer Mo Dioubate on how UK’s returning players help newcomers.