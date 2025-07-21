City approves mutual aid agreement Published 10:15 am Monday, July 21, 2025

The Harlan City Council approved a pair of agreements during the panel’s regular meeting for July, including a mutual aid agreement for emergency services and a memorandum of agreement with the state for a project on Oak Street.

A mutual aid agreement allows communities to provide emergency services when needed to other communities during disaster situations.

According to the mutual aid agreement approved by the Harlan City Council, “each local entity in the Commonwealth of Kentucky that officially approves and adopts the Agreement and thereby becomes a party to the Agreement. Each party agrees to execute the Agreement and provide mutual aid and assistance to other parties under the terms and conditions contained herein.”

The council also approved an MOA (Memorandum of Agreement) with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for a project to resurface Oak Street.

The agreement states “the Department has authorized up to $28,000 in County Priority Projects Funding for all eligible expenses for this project.”

The agreement also requires all contractors involved in the project to disclose any final determination of a violation by the contractor within the previous five years of KRS chapters 136, 139, 141, 337, 338, 341, and 342, which relate to state sales and use tax, corporate and utility tax, income tax, wage laws, unemployment insurance laws, occupational health and safety laws, unemployment insurance laws, and workers’ compensation laws.

The MOA additionally contains guidelines should there be any legal issues with the agreement.

“It is understood and agreed by these parties that if any part of this contract is held by the courts to be illegal or in conflict with any law of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, the validity of the remaining portions or provisions shall not be affected, and the rights and obligations of the parties shall be construed and enforced as if the contract did not contain the particular part, term, or provision held to be invalid.”

The council passed a resolution authorizing the city of Harlan Mayor Joe Meadors to sign documents for the project on behalf of the city.