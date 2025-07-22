Man faces threatening charge Published 10:00 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

A Harlan man is facing a charge of terroristic threatening after allegedly pointing a firearm from a vehicle following a “Kentucky Resist” protest.

Marcus Zachery Slusher, 18, was arrested by the Harlan City Police Department on Saturday, July 19.

According to a press release, the Harlan City Police Department received a report at approximately 8:16 p.m. on July 19, regarding an individual pointing a firearm from a vehicle near the Harlan Center shortly after a “Kentucky Resist” protest. Individuals involved in the protest were standing in the parking lot of the Harlan Center when the incident occurred. Investigation determined the individual who had pointed the firearm was Slusher.

“We take incidents like these seriously, and we are committed to ensuring the safety and security of all our citizens,” Harlan City Chief of Police Wink Yeary said. “Our officers responded promptly, and we will continue to investigate this matter thoroughly.”

The incident is still under investigation by Harlan City Police Capt. Mitch Alford.

Slusher was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

Anyone with information related to this incident should contact the Harlan City Police Department at 606-573-1121.

In other police activity: