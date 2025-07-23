Fiscal court hears disaster update Published 9:59 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

The Harlan County Fiscal Court heard an update on continuing activities related to flooding which occurred earlier in the year during the panel’s regular July meeting.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley brought the matter before the magistrates.

“The next item is the presidential disaster declaration update, I’ll turn that over to (Harlan County Emergency Management Director) Stephen Lewis,” Mosley said.

Lewis told the court all site surveys have been completed with a state inspector. He noted further surveys have to be completed by FEMA.

“FEMA site surveys are scheduled for August, 12 – 13,” Lewis said. “That’s actually a little quicker than what we expected. As soon as they get here, we’ll look at all the sites.”

Lewis explained once FEMA makes a determination on what will be approved, a plan can be made concerning how to get the approved work completed.

“We’ll get their opinion on what they think the best routes to take for the repairs,” Lewis said.

Mosley asked about the status of a bridge which failed in the Bailey Creek area.

Harlan County Treasurer Ryan Creech explained the bridge is on the list to be considered by FEMA.

“I don’t think there are any issues with trying to go the FEMA route for repairs,” Creech said. “But they will have to come and do a site inspection, and they will have to do some environmental because it crosses a stream.”

Creech advised Harlan County has multiple sites to be inspected by FEMA.

“We ended up with approximately 30 sites, many of those have multiple spots on the same road,” Creech said.

Magistrate Bill Moore added he receives inquiries daily about when repairs will begin.

