KSP investigating 2 deaths in Harlan County Published 6:48 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Kentucky State Police are investigating the deaths of two individuals following an incident in Harlan County.

According to a press release, at approximately 2:18 p.m. on Tuesday, July, 23, Kentucky State Police, Post 10, Harlan, responded to a report of two individuals found deceased at a residence in the Closplint community. KSP Detectives and Troopers responded to the scene and opened an investigation. Initial investigation indicates a husband and wife were involved in a domestic situation. The female fled the residence and was fatally shot. A short time later, the male died on the front porch of the residence from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Both deceased individuals will undergo an autopsy at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

The incident is under investigation by KSP Det. Jonathan Ledford. The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office and the Harlan County Coroner’s Office assisted at the scene.