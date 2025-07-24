Chandler wants to see what new teammates can do Published 8:25 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

Sophomore guard Collin Chandler is one of the players that coach Mark Pope anticipates making a big jump in production this season but Chandler is just as anxious to see what new teammates Mo Dioubate and Denzel Aberdeen add to the team after playing against them last season.

Dioubate transferred from Alabama to UK while Aberdeen won a national title at Florida but left for Kentucky.

“Mo is awesome. He’s kind of a jack of all trades,” Chandler said. “He’s obviously very physically gifted, and so that comes in handy on defense but he can also force his will on offense.

“He’s also a very good shooter. I don’t think he shot a big volume of shots last year, but he’s a very good shooter which actually makes him very dangerous, and is going to make him a big asset to our team.”

Kentucky played Alabama three times but only played Florida once to open Southeastern Conference play. However, Chandler saw more than enough to be impressed by Aberdeen.

“I remember his role at Florida. He was coming off the bench and providing those very impactful minutes for Florida,” Chandler said. “He’s a very good scorer. He’s also a very good shooter. He shoots the ball really well. He has the ball on the string, which makes him very dangerous as a guard, and as a ball handler.

“That’s going to be very valuable to us as well. I don’t know exactly the role that Denzel is going to play, but I know he can contribute in so many different factors.”