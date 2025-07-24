Rotary Club of Harlan welcomes new president Published 8:00 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

The Rotary Club of Harlan has named a new president to lead the organization for the upcoming year.

The 2025-2026 Rotary Club of Harlan president Ashley Bledsoe talked about her new position during a recent interview.

“We welcomed the district governor Greg Palmer, and he inaugurated me as president at the gavel passing,” Bledsoe explained.

Bledsoe has been serving as Harlan Rotary Club interim president since previous president Jennifer Collins left the position in 2023.

According to Bledsoe, the position comes with multiple responsibilities.

“The Rotary president is in charge of membership and engaging with the community, and building relationships with other partners,” Bledsoe said. “We have a global outreach for the eradication of polio, so the president raises money for the Rotary Foundation which goes to that eradication effort. I also conduct the meetings and schedule all the speakers.”

The Rotary Club of Harlan strives to focus on seven areas.

“Peace and conflict prevention and resolution, disease prevention and treatment, water and sanitation, maternal and child health, basic education and literacy, economic and community development, and supporting the environment,” Bledsoe said. “Those are the seven key focuses of Rotary International that we carry into our role in Harlan County.”

Bledsoe has been involved with the Rotary Club of Harlan for approximately three years, she said. The club currently has 25 enrolled members. The organization is always on the lookout for new members.

“Anyone over the age of 18 can be a member,” Bledsoe said. “This fall, we’re reaching out to the schools to try to form an Interact Club to get children between the ages of 13 and 17 to participate in service projects, skill building and mentorship.”

Bledsoe pointed out the Rotary Club will continue service projects for the foreseeable future.

“Harlan Rotary has been involved in many projects,” Bledsoe said. “However, an issue that comes up a lot of times in Harlan County is the care of those projects. So, we’ve been working on our Summer Service Saturday Series where once a month we get together and work on the Rotary Park. That was our focus this summer, where we were making the shelter houses safer. We were removing the nails and screws and sharp objects and we’re going to sand it down and take care of what we’ve already built.”

She noted the maintenance of facilities is important.

“The playground at the Belcher Memorial Rotary Park (Delzina Belcher Memorial Rotary Park) is amazing,” Bledsoe said. “However, it needs updates, the things that are already installed need to be cared for. So, if we are good stewards to the blessings we have already received, then we can bless the community.”

The Rotary Club of Harlan operates the park in conjunction with the county, Bledsoe said. She added the Service Saturday Series will pick back up in the fall.

“We’re going to present it in the fall once school starts,” Bledsoe said. “In September, we’ll start our Fall Service Saturday Series, that way kids can come out and earn service hours. That looks great on their college applications, and it teaches them the skills they need to be able to help others in simple ways.”

For more information, go to the Rotary Club of Harlan Kentucky Facebook page or email rotaryclubofharlanky@gmail.com.