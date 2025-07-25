Dixon earns victory as Distillers take second seed in tournament

Published 9:49 pm Friday, July 25, 2025

By John Henson

Karsten Dixon
Karsten Dixon helped his Kentucky Distillers team clinch the second seed in the Commonwealth Collegiate Baseball League with a strong showing on the mound earlier this week.
Dixon, a former Harlan County High School pitcher who now plays at Alice Lloyd, tossed a seven-hitter with five strikeouts and one walk over six innings as the Distillers overpowered the Sluggers 15-2. The Distillers earned a bye in the six-team league tournament set to open Monday in Lexington.

