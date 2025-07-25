Dixon earns victory as Distillers take second seed in tournament

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Karsten Dixon helped his Kentucky Distillers team clinch the second seed in the Commonwealth Collegiate Baseball League with a strong showing on the mound earlier this week.

Dixon, a former Harlan County High School pitcher who now plays at Alice Lloyd, tossed a seven-hitter with five strikeouts and one walk over six innings as the Distillers overpowered the Sluggers 15-2. The Distillers earned a bye in the six-team league tournament set to open Monday in Lexington.