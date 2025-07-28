Cornett wins Lynch Invitational again with 6-stroke victory

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Eugene Farmer

Contributing Writer

For the last 69 years, the Lynch Invitational Golf Tournament has taken place on the last weekend in July and brought together generations of young and old. This weekend means so much more than just golf; it reunites old friends while honoring the tradition of community.

“This tournament is a reunion. It’s a reunion of families and friends from multiple generations,” said tournament director Rainbo Johnson. “The golf tournament is about community and keeping the storied tradition of Lynch alive. There’s been 69 Lynch Invitational golf tournaments, and I’ve been here for 68 of them. Each one gets more and more special, adding to the great tradition of Lynch.”

The 2025 championship concluded Sunday evening with Harlan County’s own Pete Cornett Jr. dominating this year’s field with a three-under par, two-day total of 123. This year’s six-shot victory marks Cornett’s third victory in the storied tournament and perhaps the most special for him.

“There isn’t enough that can be said about how special Lynch Country Club and the LIT are to me and my family. This weekend, three generations of my family competed with my dad (Pete Cornett Sr.), my son (Cole Cornett) and I all participating. Becoming a three-time champion puts me in some elite company. At 49 years old, I don’t know how many more tournaments that I can be competitive in, especially considering the talented youth that plays in this tournament. I want to thank all of the people who put the hard work in to continue the tradition of the LIT. I want to thank my wife and kids for always being so supportive and putting up with me being gone for tournaments such as Lynch throughout the summer. It sure is special for me to be the champion for 2025, and I’m thankful that the legend of the LIT lives on,” Cornett stated as he addressed the crowd in the Lynch Invitational Dining Hall.

Pete Cornett Jr.’s six-stroke victory marked his third LIT championship (2005, 2012, 2025) and makes him only the ninth champion of three or more LIT victories. Cornett Jr. was quick to note the victories of three-time champions Steve Napier, Mark Lowe, David Clark and Scott Vice, while also acknowledging five-time champions Matt Gann, Jerry Garris and Kevin Garris before also paying homage to six-time champion Ron Bray.

Zach Fowler, of London, and 2024 champion Codie McDowell, from Barbourville, finished tied for second place with two-day totals of 129. Brayden Casolari, Brett Widner and Eddie Early finished tied for fourth place with two-day totals of 130.

Jerry Garris was dominant with a 16-shot victory in the senior division Cchampionship, as he compiled a four-under par two day total of 122.

Brendan Rutherford, of Cumberland, outlasted Eli Estep, also of Cumberland, by one shot to win the first flight with a two day total of 131.

Nathan Halcomb won the second flight by one shot over Jared Cornett.

Trey Early ousted Bee Vicini by one shot to win the third flight.

Tyler Casolari had an impressive five shot win in the fourth flight, and Dan Johnson captured a one-shot victory to win the fifth flight.

Below is a complete rundown of all of the flight scores from the 2025 Lynch Invitational:

Championship Flight

Pete Cornett, Jr. 123, Zach Fowler 129, Codie McDowell 129, Brayden Casolari 130, Brett Widner 130, Eddie Early 130, Connor Leisge 131, Drew Chamberlain 134, Justin Charles 136, Chad Creech 137, Mark Keith 137, Braxton Caldwell 137, Garrett Greene 144, Cole Cornett 145, Eddie Conley 145, Logan Early 153

Senior Championship

Jerry Garris 122, Ed Leisge 138, Rainbo Johnson 139, Kevin Evans 144, Frank Sizemore 146, Kurry Sizemore 147, Mark Lowe 147, Dan Wharton 152, Jerry Palko 156, Jeff Ledford 162

First Flight

Brendan Rutherford 131, Eli Estep 132, Danny Caudill 133, Jacob Cornett 136, Mason Himes 138, Jon Simpson 139, Ryan Helfenberger 139, Marcus Johnson 142, Jack Shuck 144, Ronnie Cox 145, Stephen Hunter 146, Brad Stewart 149, Travis Blair 151, Daniel Hartford 152, Zayden Casolari 155, Jared Cumbo 157, Clyde Daniels 159, Phil Ricketts 163, Jason Duffy 168

Second Flight

Nathan Halcomb 43, Jared Cornett 44, Jon Estep 48, Eddie Estep 49, James Holland 51, Charles Estep 52, Corey Brown 53, Dickie Estep 54, Kevin Simpson 56

Third Flight

Trey Early 44, Bee Vicini 45, Steve Vicini 48, Nick Vicini 52, Trey Lucas 54, Tyler Royster 54, David Vicini 59, Chris Carruba 61, Matt Watkins 62

Fourth Flight

Tyler Casolari 46, James Lawson 51, Jimbo Vicini 52, Pete Cornett, Sr. 53, Brooks Jones 54, Carson Clark 56, Ryan Cope 57

Fifth Flight

Dan Johnson 53, Dan Mosley 54, Buddy Bush 54, John Smith 56, Will Walker 58, Brandon Watts 59, Mike Noonan 65, Sebastian Mosley 68, Jaklyn Retter 68, Dyron Sexton 76