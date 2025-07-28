County rejects salt bids

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Harlan County Fiscal Court voted to reject bids for salt in order to find a more economical way to acquire salt to be used on the county’s roads in winter weather.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley brought the matter up during a recent Harlan County Fiscal Court meeting.

“The online salt auction was held by reverse bid by KACo (Kentucky Association of Counties) …on Tuesday, June, 17,” Mosley said. “There were two bids, one was from Compass Road Materials for $159 a ton for a minimum of 200 tons, and one from Morton Salt Incorporated for $160 per ton for a minimum of 200 tons. The bid prices are good for 30 days.”

Mosley told the magistrates he believes the bids are too high.

“In my opinion, that pricing is ridiculous,” Mosley said. “It’s too high…After discussing with other county judges across the state who feel the same as I do…I’ve already had a conversation with KACo about looking more thoroughly at this process, because the state price is about $35 a ton cheaper.”

Mosley explained Harlan County could enter into an agreement with the state and it would be significantly cheaper than the submitted bids.

“It would be my recommendation that we reject all bids and readvertise,” Mosley said. “I don’t know if that will be through KACo or a standard advertising process, but it’s my opinion that we can save money on salt by looking at something different.”

Mosley mentioned it is unlikely the county will require salt in the near future.

“I don’t think we’ll need salt anytime soon,” Mosley said. “I think we’ll be okay in delaying our road salt. I think we’ll be okay to reject the bids.”

Magistrate Bill Moore made a motion to reject the salt bids, seconded by Magistrate Paul Caldwell seconded the motion, which passed unanimously.

“We do still have some salt in supply, probably 150 tons,” Mosley added.