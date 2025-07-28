Published 3:33 pm Monday, July 28, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Dominique Emmanuelle Boggs, 23, of Partridge, KY, passed away on July 21, 2025, at Johnson City Memorial Hospital, Johnson City, TN. She was born on July 14, 2002. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Joyce Emmanuelle Stewart; mother, Christina Boggs; father, Chuck Wood; grandparents Joyce and Darrel Mullins; her partner, Trey Stewart; and stepdaughter Kieranee Smith. Dominique is survived by her daughter, Evangelique Elonna Stewart; stepson, Tryston Stewart; brother, Trinity Boggs; grandparents Gary and Lisa Boggs; and uncle, Austin Mullins. She is also remembered by many loving relatives and friends. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.