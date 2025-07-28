Richard Aaron Pollitte, 80

Published 8:23 am Monday, July 28, 2025

A Maysville resident, Mr. Richard Aaron Pollitte, age 80, passed away Monday, July 21, 2025 at Eastway Health and Rehab in Louisville. Richard was born March 13, 1945 in Harlan, Kentucky to the late William Howard and Lillian Broyles Pollitte. He was a hard worker; he was a coal miner for many years and then later worked at the post office. Richard was also a United States Air Force Veteran with one tour in Vietnam. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Pollitte. He is survived by a son, Aaron (Jennifer) Pollitte of Bardstown, a sister, Shirley Rebecca Todd of Tampa, Florida, and two granddaughters, Charlotte and Scarlett Pollitte. Richard’s family followed his wishes of cremation. The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.