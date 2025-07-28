Underappreciated Ty Bryant

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Kentucky safety Jordan Lovett was asked at the Southeastern Conference Media Days if he had a teammate who fans may not appreciate enough for all he does for the team.

Lovett’s immediate choice was Ty Bryant, a junior safety who started every game last season.

“Everybody feeds off his energy. He’s a God-fearing man. When anybody wants to pray, he’s the first person I’m going to,” Lovett said. “Ty B was there because I recently lost my father to a stroke. He was one of the first people to help me out, one of the guys to sit me down, just pray with me.

“I feel like he’s a playmaker, of course, as well. On the football field, he gets it done. I feel like he practices like a pro. If everybody feeds off that energy, everybody looks at him … he leads by example. If everybody does what Ty Bryant does, we’ll be good.”

Lovett also added that cornerback DJ Waller is “slept on” by fans.

“His height and fluidity, just his size, it will be a problem this year,” Lovett said.