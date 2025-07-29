A most charitable Cat

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Kentucky senior tight end Josh Kattus has played in 33 games with 15 starts in his three seasons and has 21 catches for 310 yards and five touchdowns. However, he said he felt “honored and very blessed” when Kentucky coach Mark Stoops took him to SEC Media Days to represent UK.

“This is something I’ve always wanted to do ever since I was a freshman getting to see some of the older guys,” Kattus said.

Kattus said he “instantly” called his mother to tell her when Stoops let him know he would be making the trip to Atlanta for SEC Media Days.

Kattus knows he’s changed an “incredible amount” maturity-wise under Stoops the last three years

“He doesn’t always develop you as a football player, but he develops you as a young man and looks forward to sending you off into your future career,” Kattus, a Cincinnati native, said. “They’ve done a great job. I think I’ve gotten better in every aspect as a player. And they obviously challenge you to be the best man you can be.

“Thankful that I’m in a leadership position now. When I look back at my Kentucky experience and career, I’m just super blessed to be able to wear the blue and white.”

Kattus has been active in community service during his time at UK. He recently participated in the Dancing with the Lexington Stars event that raised over $34,000 for the Lexington Rotary Club Endowment Fund and Surgery on Sunday, a nonprofit providing free outpatient procedures for those in need.

Kattus and teammates have visited the Kentucky Children’s Hospital each week during the spring and fall football seasons. He also actively volunteers at Lexington’s Ronald McDonald House and Scott County Humane Society. He has volunteered at Lexington’s Ronald McDonald House and at the Scott County Humane Society.

He’s been recognized in various ways for his off-field contributions at UK.

“In Lexington, they take care of their athletes. Everything thrives around the University of Kentucky. I feel obligated to do so (charity-wise). Lexington means so much to me. It has a special place in my heart. It’s like a home to me. So anything I can do to give back to the city of Lexington, I’ll do,” Kattus said.

“Whether it’s with the children’s hospital or doing Dancing With The Stars, which is raising money for charities that they have selected, I love to do that stuff. I love to give back. I’m super thankful for Lexington and all the Kentucky fans.”