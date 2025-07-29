Man charged with indecent exposure

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Harlan man is facing multiple charges including decent exposure after allegedly exposing himself behind a Grays Knob business.

James Hatfield, 61, was arrested on July 4, by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a press release, Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a business location in Grays Knob. When they arrived at the scene, Hatfield was observed exposing himself behind the business’s building. Further investigation located suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Hatfield was charged with second-degree indecent exposure, public intoxication by controlled substance (excludes alcohol), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

Stephanie Johnson, 34, of Dayhoit, was arrested on an indictment warrant by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on July, 13. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), and possession of drug paraphernalia. Johnson was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

David Ball, 40, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on July 15. He was charged with probation violation, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, failure to produce insurance care, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, and failure to yield right of way. Ball was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

Mathew Boggs, 41, of Cumberland, was arrested on July 22, by the Cumberland City Police Department. He was charged with second-degree burglary, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Boggs was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

Melissa Metcalf, 56, of Cumberland, was arrested on July 22, by the Cumberland City Police Department. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia. Metcalf was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

April York, 46, of Cumberland, was arrested by the Cumberland City Police Department on July 22. She was charged with third-degree trafficking a controlled substance and trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces). York was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

Patricia Davidson, 32, of Cumberland, was arrested on July 22, by the Cumberland City Police Department. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Davidson was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

Ventris Browning, 59, of Cumberland, was arrested by the Cumberland City Police Department on July 22. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and second-degree burglary. Browning was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

Olivia Evans, 19, of Cumberland, was arrested by the Cumberland City Police Department on July 21. She was charged with second-degree burglary, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Evans was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

William Leath, 48, of Coldiron, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on July 21. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, and failure to wear a seat belt. Leath was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center