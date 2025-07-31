Harlan Countian wins Young Professional of the Year

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Harlan County’s Brandon Pennington has been named the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professional of the Year for 2025.

Pennington, city of Harlan Tourist and Convention Commission Executive Director, took home the award after being nominated a few months ago.

According to a previous report, Pennington was nominated for the award without his knowledge by city of Harlan Tourism Downtown Development Coordinator Laura Adkisson.

“I didn’t even know I was going to be up for the award, Laura nominated me for it,” Pennington said. “They chose six finalists from all over the state. I’m just very humbled for the nomination.”

Adkisson’s reasons for nominating Pennington centered around his commitment to Harlan.

“We nominated Brandon because of the significant contributions he has made at such a young age not only to our community, but to the industry of tourism and to the Commonwealth,” Adkisson said. “It’s impressive at his age to be leading as the chairman of KTIA (Kentucky Travel Industry Association), even though there are impressive accolades and awards that he’s won.”

Adkisson mentioned Pennington’s work on the local and state level.

“I really think the thing that impacts the community the most is his passion and the way he tirelessly promotes our community and is always looking for innovative ways to bring events and new opportunities here to continue to grow Harlan, Adkisson said. “It’s a combination of what he does for us here locally and what he does on the state level.”

Pennington was nominated along with five other individuals across the state.

According to the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, others nominated included Co-founder and Chief Information Officer of EnVue Health Shermia Holland; Human Resources Business Partner, Home of the Innocents Ladaya Owens; Founder and Executive Director for Puzzle Pieces Amanda Owen; Adryanne Warren, Superintendent of LaRue County School; and Restaurateur and owner of Hometown Hospitality Casey Todd.

“We are fortunate to have his wisdom and creativity working on behalf of our city, our county, our region, and our Commonwealth!” stated Harlan Tourism via their social media outlets. “Congratulations, Brandon!”