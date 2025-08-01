Fiscal Court considers vehicle request

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Harlan County Fiscal Court heard a request from Harlan County Coroner John Derrick Noe concerning a vehicle for the Coroner’s Office during a recent meeting.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley called on Noe to address the magistrates.

“Derrick Noe, Harlan County Coroner, requested to be placed on the agenda,” Mosley said.

Noe first provided the court with information regarding drug overdose deaths in Harlan County.

“I would like to start by letting everyone know drug deaths have gone down in the county this year,” Noe said. “That’s due to local law enforcement, the availability of Narcan, and Trump’s closing of the border.”

Noe then presented his request for a coroner’s vehicle.

“I would like to get a vehicle for the Coroner’s Office to be able to transport,” Noe said. “I’ve been using a local funeral home’s vehicle.”

Noe told the magistrates he was not comfortable borrowing a vehicle in certain situations.

“I don’t need a new vehicle,” Noe said. “I just want to ask that we look into getting a vehicle for the Coroner’s Office.”

Mosley pointed out the county has not previously supplied a coroner vehicle.

“Philip Bianchi was coroner for 28 years, and I’ve been here 11, but I don’t recall the county ever providing the Coroner’s Office with vehicle,” Mosley said.

Mosley asked the magistrates if they were aware of a vehicle previously being provided.

“I know Jim (Roddy) and Paul (Caldwell) have been on the court a lot longer than me,” Mosley said. “Do you all remember ever providing one?”

Roddy and Caldwell both stated they do not remember the county providing a coroner vehicle.

“Would you start doing the autopsy transport?” Mosley asked. “Or would that still be something that would be contracted to somebody else?”

Noe responded that he could use a vehicle for autopsy transports.

“That’s one of the costs the court incurs almost monthly,” Magistrate Paul Browning said. “Anytime someone approaches the court with anything additional that we haven’t done in the past, it doesn’t mean it’s not doable or not a good idea. I’m just trying to figure out if there’s a return on the investment.”

Browning noted in most cases the funeral home handles the transport.

“I guess why you’re asking for the vehicle is when you’re on site and maybe it’s 3 a.m. and you don’t readily have the ability for a funeral home to pick the body up…is that kind of the situation you’re facing at times?” Browning asked.

Noe confirmed it is those types of situations that a coroner vehicle is needed. He added there was a recent incident in which the requested funeral home was approximately four hours away.

“I had to tell them I don’t have a van or a place to put (the body) and they would need to contact a local funeral home to make the removal,” Noe said. “It took 45 minutes to an hour for them to figure out who and make contact then it was another 30 minutes for them to get there.”

Browning also mentioned autopsy transport costs.

“We have reoccurring charges with autopsy transports,” Browning said. “A lot of people don’t know of the hidden costs of running a county, that’s certainly one of those costs we have to absorb.”

Mosley added the county is required by state law to pay for autopsy transport.

“You just came with the request today,” Browning said. “I think we are all certainly open to seeing how it works out in dollars and cents…if providing a vehicle for the Coroner’s Office was able to offset the costs that we have in transporting for autopsies…I would be more interested in it at that point.”

Browning noted the costs of a vehicle would also include expenditures such as insurance.

“We can delve into the costs and see what a return might be in providing that vehicle,” Browning said.

Mosley mentioned the possibility of acquiring a surplus vehicle from another county.

Following further discussion, the court decided to research the matter further. No action was taken at this time.

“If it can help offset some autopsy costs, it may be something we can explore,” Mosley said. “We do recognize the need; it’s just how do we make it work. If you want to keep an eye out and let us know if you locate something we can go from there.”