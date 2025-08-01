Quotes of the Week

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

“He just told us that if we didn’t win every game, he was going to kill us. And I never knew exactly what that meant. If it was just gonna be kill us, figuratively in practice, or actually kill us. It was probably some grouping of both,” Kentucky coach Mark Pope on what coach Rick Pitino told UK’s 1995-96 national championship team before the season started.

“We’re going to have a lot of fun with him. He’s so young, and he’s so capable, and so from him we’re gonna see moments where it’s like he should be in the NBA right now, and we’re gonna see moments where we feel like, I’m not sure he knows exactly what he’s doing. And we’re gonna see both of those, and that’s what growth is,” Mark Pope on freshman center Malachi Moreno.

”I’ve been in the program for five years now. Loyalty is a big thing for me. He’s really a chill guy. He’s a player-led coach and he’s a coach that you can depend on,” safety Jordan Lovett on what he likes best about coach Mark Stoops.