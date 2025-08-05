Harlan County School Board talks staffing, projects

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Harlan County Schools Board of Education held a special called meeting recently, discussing matters including staffing and the state of the district’s facilities for the upcoming school year.

Chairman Gary Farmer called on Superintendent Brett Johnson for his report.

“Our staffing is nearly complete,” Johnson said. “Our principals have done a fantastic job this summer processing all the moving around and jobs that have been posted and filled.”

Johnson advised the board of some new teachers for the upcoming school year.

“We are excited to bring back culinary,” Johnson said. “We have a new culinary teacher for this coming year. We’ve hired a new AG teacher, he’s already hit the ground running, I think he’s already had an FFA meeting. We’ve also got our project Lead the Way, they’ve got a solar car project that’s coming up…we’re excited about that, and our staffing is in good shape.”

Johnson also updated the board on the district’s facilities.

“Our buildings are in good shape as well,” Johnson said. “All the principals have checked on the AC (air conditioning), everything should be good. To my knowledge, there are no pressing issues. There may be a spot here or there, but to my knowledge everything building wise is in fantastic shape.”

The board then brought up to speed on a few roofing projects around the district.

“The roofs at Cawood, Cumberland and Evarts are all on schedule to be finished on time,” Johnson said. “Cawood Elementary is projected to be completely watertight by this Friday (Aug. 1). Then they’ll continue with some of the installation once school starts, but instruction won’t be impacted whatsoever.”

Johnson mentioned the roof at Cumberland Elementary is already watertight.

“They’ll continue to install some edge metal after the school year starts, but again, instruction won’t be impacted at all,” Johnson said. “Evarts Elementary is projected to be completely watertight by this Saturday (Aug. 2). Contractors will continue to install edge metal after the start of the school year, but instruction won’t be impacted. So, it looks good. Everything looks like its on schedule and instruction is not going to be impacted whatsoever.”

He advised the board that road work designed to improve drop-off and pick up traffic at Rosspoint Elementary is complete.

“The road at Rosspoint is finished,” Johnson said. “That should cut down most if not all the traffic on Guy Lane.”

The principal position at Rosspoint Elementary was also covered.

“We are in the process of closing the Rosspoint Elementary principal position,” Johnson said. “We will a site-based meeting on Monday for consultation, then we’ll have another site-based meeting Tuesday morning to do interviews with a plan to name the new principal on Tuesday, Aug. 5.”

