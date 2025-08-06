HCCS reopens for the upcoming school year

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Harlan County Christian School (HCCS) is back in operation for the upcoming school year after having closed last year. The school will only offer a kindergarten class this year, but there are plans to increase grade levels in the future.

Emily Bailey, Chairman of the Harlan County Christian School Board, talked about the upcoming school year during a recent interview.

“We paused for a year for several reasons,” Bailey said. “Now, we’ve received some partnerships that are going to help us fund this year. We open on August, 18.”

This year, the school will only offer a kindergarten class.

“We’re going to start small, and then hopefully we will add a grade level each year,” Bailey said.

HCCS was in operation for decades before pausing activity.

“The school was in session for about 27 years,” Bailey said. “Then, it got very difficult for people to pay even the low tuition we had at that time, so we decided to pause and look for partnerships that would sponsor students.”

The school will accept 15 kindergarten students this year.

“We are not full at this time,” Bailey said. “There is still room.”

Britt Lawson is the school’s administrator.

“He is also the pastor of Putney Bible Church,” Bailey said. “He comes as an administrator with 27 years of education experience. 18 of those have been in administration. He’s very qualified.”

Lawson worked as high school principal at Harlan Independent Schools and also worked at Harlan County Public Schools during his career.

Bailey provided a few additional details about HCCS.

“The school is a ministry of the Putney Bible Church,” Bailey said. “We have a new facility; it’s only three or four years old. It’s a very nice place to be…the teacher is Christen Lawson; she is a certified teacher. The best thing about the school is it’s free…There will be no tuition to pay, there will be no lunch fees to pay…it’s totally and completely free.”

According to Bailey, the school is on the lookout for partners to assist with funding.

“Partnerships can sponsor a student,” Bailey said. “That is $7,500 per year. It doesn’t have to be paid all at once, it can be paid in increments over a 10-month period, or it can be paid all at one time.”

Donations are also accepted.

“For example, if somebody wants to help with $50 a month or $100 a month, we certainly welcome that as well,” Bailey said.

HCCS is located at 6340 HWY 522 at Totz. Applications to attend can be found on the school website at www.hccswarriors.com to begin the application process.

“We feel that Christian education is very important in the world today,” Bailey said. “We want children to be immersed in biblical truths and want them to be able to know Jesus as their savior and for their family to be involved. That’s why we opened back up. We want Christian education to be an option.”

For more information, call HCCS at 606-574-1900.